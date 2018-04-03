UDAY Express: New Indian Railways double-decker train ready for Bengaluru-Coimbatore route!

UDAY Express will have a total of 14 coaches; 4 coaches with pantry and 8 coaches without pantry.

UDAY Express, also known as the Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri Express, is ready! The first rake of the new double-decker train has been rolled out by the Carriage Workshop, Perambur and is now waiting for the Railway Board’s final nod to start plying, FE Online has learnt. UDAY Express, a new train announced in Railway Budget 2016, has been envisioned as a train for business travellers. The first UDAY Express train will ply between Bengaluru in Karnataka and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. UDAY Express has been made by refurbishing coaches of an existing double-decker train. UDAY Express will have Indian Railways’ first automatic food vending machine for a train. This machine will be installed by IRCTC. The fully air-conditioned chair car will also boast of mini-pantry areas where passengers can enjoy meals. Keeping in mind passenger comfort, several enhancements have been made to the double-decker train – from colourful exterior to swanky interiors.

UDAY Express double-decker train features:

UDAY Express will have a total of 14 coaches; 4 coaches with pantry and 8 coaches without pantry. The remaining two will be power cars. The exterior of UDAY Express has been given an anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping. A colour scheme of bright orange and yellow has been used for the exterior. Major parts of the interior panelling too have got an anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping. This is in line with Indian Railways bid to maintain cleanliness in trains. The toilets too have been given modular fittings and will eventually be converted to bio-toilets. Other features of the UDAY Express include:

Infotainment system with WiFi

GPS-based Passenger Information System through seven LCD displays in the coach

A dedicated automatic food vending machine with dining facilities in each of the four coaches in the rake

High quality and high aesthetic passenger friendly fittings in the toilets

Diffused LED lighting

Powder-coated seat frames and snacks tables

Solar reflective coating on the roof

The seat upholstery has been specially washed and provided with artistically-designed seat covers

All roller blinds, arm rests and window glasses have been renewed

Luggage racks have been spray-painted for aesthetic look

UDAY Express coaches can seat up to 120 passengers. Those with the pantry car will have a seating capacity of 104.

UDAY Express train route, stations and timings:

According to Indian Railways time-table, the 22665 Bengaluru-Coimbatore UDAY Express will depart from Bengaluru at 2:15 PM and reach Coimbatore at 9:00 PM. En-route, the UDAY Express will stop at Salem, Erode and Tiruppur railway stations. The double-decker train will take a total of 6 hours and 45 minutes to complete the journey from Bengaluru to Coimbatore. On the other hand, the 22666 Coimbatore-Bengaluru UDAY Express will leave from Coimbatore at 5:40 AM to arrive in Bengaluru at 12:40 PM. The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode and Salem and is likely to take a total time of 7 hours. UDAY Express between the two cities of Bengaluru and Coimbatore will ply on all days except for Monday.

While the first rake of UDAY Express will ply between the two southern India cities of Bengaluru and Coimbatore, the other two UDAY Express trains that have been announced by Indian Railways will run between Bandra (T) in Mumbai to Jamnagar in Gujarat and between Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh.

UDAY Express fare:

The fare of UDAY Express has not yet been decided, informed sources in the Railway Board told FE Online. However, the fares of UDAY Express are likely to be similar to AC-chair cars, sources said.