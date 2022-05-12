Two vista dome coaches to be permanent part of Indian Railways’ Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Update: For those who love to travel in Vista dome coaches, here’s some good news! Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Gandhinagar can continue enjoying the travel experience of vista dome coaches as Indian Railways has decided to permanently keep vista dome coaches of Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express. Recently, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh said that two Vista Dome Coaches will now permanently be a part of Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express, starting from 17 May 2022. Last month, the national transporter had introduced a Vista Dome coach in Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express train.

The glass roofs and large glass windows in Vista Dome coaches offer a panoramic view of the picturesque route to the travelling passengers. The Western Railway zone, in a bid to provide an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed Shatabdi Express passengers, had decided to attach one Vista Dome coach to Train Number 12009/12010. However, the move of attaching the vista dome coach was implemented o­n a temporary basis from 11 April 2022.

The Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi’s Vista dome coach has multiple modern and interesting facilities and amenities including glass roofs, an observation lounge, large glass windows, and rotating seats, so travellers can enjoy breath-taking glimpses of the scenic beauty outside.

Earlier this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha that 45 trains are being operated with Vista Dome coaches which includes Train Number 20947/48, 20949/50, 52965/66, 09501/02, 09071/72 in Western Railway, Train Number 18551/52 in East Coast Railway, Train Number 11007/08, 12051/52, 12123/24 in Central Railways, Train Number 15777/78, 15887/88, 15907/08, 52593/95/98/44, 52541, 52540, 52556 (Darjeeling Himalayan Railway) in Northeast Frontier Railway, Train Number 16539/40, 16515/16, 16575/76, 16579/80 in South Western Railway, Train Number 05319/20 ain North Eastern Railway, Train Number 52453/54, 52459/60 in Northern Railway.