Two longest Indian Railways’ flyovers being built in Katni, MP for smooth movement of coal-laden trains

The railway project will help in the smooth movement of coal-laden train services from mines in the eastern parts of the states Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Longest Indian Railways flyovers coming soon! Two longest railway flyovers in the country are being built at the estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. These flyovers with a total length of 34.9 kilometres are being developed for the smooth movement of trains carrying coal, according to a railway official. Rahul Jaipuriyar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the West Central Railway (WCR) zone was quoted saying in a PTI report that the two flyovers, one each on the up direction and down direction, are being built on the Bina – Katni – Bilaspur route under the Katni grade separation project.

According to the West Central Railway CPRO, the railway project will help in the smooth movement of coal-laden train services from mines in the eastern parts of the states Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Coal-laden trains running on the Katni – Singrauli route will have direct access to these upcoming railway flyovers, he further mentioned. The railway project worth Rs 1,250 crore was started in the year 2020 and the work on these flyovers is expected to be completed by 2023-24, the railway official said. So far, 25 per cent of the work on the project has been completed, he continued.

These railway flyovers will comprise as many as eight Rail-Over-Rail (ROR) bridges on two existing rail routes, including six other bridges on rivers, the CPRO stated. The two routes, Jabalpur – Katni – Manikpur and Bina – Katni – Bilaspur, according to him, have separate infrastructure that crosses Katni. Due to the cross-sections of two railway routes, often, coal-laden trains were stopped at Katni for movement of other train services, including passenger trains and freight trains, the official said. The work has commenced for laying the third track on the down direction of the Bina – Katni – Bilaspur route and one of the railway flyovers is coming on this track, the CPRO added.