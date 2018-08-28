Two daily Indian Railways train services between Berhampur-Surat: Odisha CM writes to Piyush Goyal

“I would like to draw your kind attention to a long-standing and genuine demand of Odia people residing in Surat for two daily direct trains to Berhampur,” Patnaik said in the letter, a copy of which is available with the PTI. (IE)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Centre to introduce two daily train services between Berhampur city and Surat in Gujarat to meet the travelling needs of people, who work in the western state. In a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Patnaik said there was no direct train service connecting Berhampur to Surat, even though a sizeable population from South Odisha, especially Ganjam district, resides in Gujarat.

“I would like to draw your kind attention to a long-standing and genuine demand of Odia people residing in Surat for two daily direct trains to Berhampur,” Patnaik said in the letter, a copy of which is available with the PTI. The CM also stated that around seven lakh Odia workers are engaged in large numbers in power loom industries, dyeing and printing firms and other spheres of trade and commerce in the economic cluster of Surat.

“Presently, the Puri-Ahmedabad Express (running 4 days a week), the Puri-Okha Express (once a week) and the Puri-Gandhidham (once a week) provide connectivity between the two places. As these trains have different origins and destinations, availability of seats from Surat or Berhampur is always an issue,” he added.