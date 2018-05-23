Twenty passengers of Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express fall ill after consuming food

The IRCTC, which supplied the food, was also conducting a separate inquiry to find out what led to the passengers falling ill. (PTI)

About 20 passengers of the Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express fell ill today allegedly after consuming the food served in the train, prompting the South Eastern Railway (SER) to order an inquiry into it.

The 20 passengers, who were in the same compartment, fell ill before the train reached Kharagpur and preliminary treatment was provided to them, an SER spokesman said.

Thirteen of them were admitted to the Railway hospital in Kharagpur, while the rest were allowed to continue their journey to Howrah.

Following complaints, food samples were sent for testing and the SER authorities ordered an official inquiry, the spokesman said.

The IRCTC, which supplied the food, was also conducting a separate inquiry to find out what led to the passengers falling ill.

Appropriate steps would be taken once they got the inquiry report, the SER authority said.

The train arrived at the Howrah station a little behind schedule, they added.