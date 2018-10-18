​​​
  4. Rajdhani Express derailment: 2 coaches of Delhi-bound train derail after hit by truck in Madhya Pradesh

At least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday after it was hit by a truck near Thandla in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 18, 2018 9:48 AM
rajdhani express derailment, rajdhani express derail today, train accident today, train derailment today, madhya pradesh, thandla train accident, madhya pradesh train accident, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express The incident took place at around 6.44 a.m. when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coach of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express. (ANI)

At least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday after it was hit by a truck near Thandla in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. No passenger has been injured.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Media and Corporate Communication Director, Railway Ministry, told IANS here that the incident took place at around 6.44 a.m. when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coach of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express.

The truck driver has been seriously injured in the accident, Bajpai added.

