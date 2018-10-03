Trouble for bullet train project? Gujarat farmers to protest outside JICA office in Delhi next week

Farmers having land under UDAs or ADAs would also get four times the market rate like their rural counterparts. (Representational image: Reuters)

In a bid to up the ante against the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, the Gujarat farmers under the leadership of Gujarat Khedut Samaj will protest at Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) New Delhi office in the next week. The organisation has written four times to JICA for an appointment over the bullet train issue. The Gujarat Khedut Samaj will wait for a week and if JICA does not give an appointment to discuss the issue, farmers will stage protest at its office from next Tuesday. It will also try to meet the Japanese ambassador to discuss the issue.

“So far, we have asked the JICA officials to give an appointment to discuss our concerns related to the bullet train project. We have already written four times to them but they are not responding. Therefore, we have decided to protest outside the JICA office and the Embassy of Japan from Tuesday,” said Jayesh Patel, president, Gujarat Khedut Samaj.

Farmers are not in a mood to make it easy for the government even after the state government has changed its guidelines for land parcels falling in the areas under an Urban Development Authority or an Area Development Authority. With this change, farmers having land under UDAs or ADAs would also get four times the market rate like their rural counterparts.

However, according to the farmers’ organisation, if government will pay four times as per the Jantri rates, it would be far less than the market price. Last week, 1,000 farmers have filed affidavits in the Gujarat HC against the land acquisition process while on Monday 47 farmers have filed petitions on the similar lines. The Gujarat Khedut Samaj is planning to file another 40-45 petitions in the HC by the end of this week.

Patel said, “We are not against the bullet train project. We are opposing the way the government is handling entire process and it is completely unfair practice, and against the law. We want to bring it to the notice of the Japanese PM and the leader of opposition that the state and central governments are violating the rules.”