Trial run of Vistadome coaches on Kalka-Shimla route proves to be a success! Watch video here

Indian Railways‘ on Wednesday conducted the trial run of Vistadome coaches on Kalka – Shimla railway route. These coaches were made at the Kapurthala-based Rail Coach Factory (RCF). In a 30 second video tweeted on social media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Trial run of Vistadome coaches made at RCF Kapurthala for Kalka – Shimla railway.” The 96 km long railway line was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009.

Commercial run

It is not still clear about its commercial run, however, it is being expected that the train will be put into service soon.

Train composition

The train will have four coaches – AC Executive Car, AC Chair Car, Non-AC Chair Car, and one power-cum-luggage and guard car. The AC Executive Car will have 12 seats, while AC Chair Car and Non-AC Chair Car will have 24 seats and 30 seats respectively.

Trial run of Vistadome coaches made at RCF Kapurthala for Kalka – Shimla railway. pic.twitter.com/oIBDLY2319 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 11, 2023

Special features

The train is equipped with the latest safety features including installation of CCTVs cameras, fire alarms, braking system etc. The coaches will have a modular seating system, designer LED lights, mini pantry, modified windows, etc.

Speed

The Vistadome coaches are capable of running at a higher speed from the existing one. Presently, the train runs at a speed of 25 kmph.

Lists of other train plying on Kalka-Shimla route

Kalka-Shimla Passenger

Shivalik Deluxe Express Superfast Express

Kalka-Shimla Mail

Kalka-Shimla Express/ Himalayan Queen

Last year, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said, “30 Narrow Gauge Vistadome coaches for Kalka Shimla Railway are under manufacture at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.” The Minister further added that the conversion of 10 narrow gauge coaches into Vistadome coaches are underway at Northeast Frontier Railway. As of August 03, 2022, 33 Vistadome coaches are in operation and attached in 23 pairs of trains across zones.