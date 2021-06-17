Trial on DFC by Indian Army! How Indian Railways plans to enhance mobilisation capability of Armed Forces

Indian Army conducted a successful trial by moving a military train from New Rewari to New Phulera, loaded with vehicles and equipment.

Indian Railways’ DFCs are all set to enhance the mobilization capability of the Indian Armed Forces. Recently, the Indian Army conducted a successful trial by moving a military train from New Rewari to New Phulera, loaded with vehicles and equipment validating the efficacy of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. The DFC project of Indian Railways provides faster and smoother movement of freight across the country. According to the Railway Ministry, the intricate and synchronized coordination by the Indian Army with the national transporter and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will enhance the mobilization capability of the Armed Forces significantly.

The ministry said these trial runs were part of the “Whole of the Nation Approach” for optimizing national resources as well as achieve seamless synergy among various ministries and departments. Now, interactions by the Army with all stakeholders including DFCCIL, the implementing company of DFCs and Indian Railways will assist in leveraging the DFC as well as allied infrastructure into the mobilization matrix of Armed Forces.

At present, infrastructure development at certain locations in order to support mobilisation and trials to validate move of rolling stock owned by the defence, on RO-RO (Roll On-Roll Off) service is being formalized and also, modalities are being evolved. These trials, according to the ministry, herald the first step in this process to pave the way for enhancing Armed Forces’ operational readiness. This move would set in place processes in a bid to ensure that requirements of the military are dovetailed in the national infra development at the planning stage itself, the ministry added.

Last month, it was reported that the goods trains that are running on the DFC are operating at a higher speed than Indian Railways’ Rajdhani Express. A few days ago, a freight train clocked the highest speed of 99.3 km per hour on the DFC. The freight train’s high speed was recorded on the 331-km long New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.