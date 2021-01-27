Travelling to be convenient for Char Dham devotees! Know about Indian Railways new Yog Nagri Rishikesh station

Indian Railways has recently opened the first station of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag New Rail Line- Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station.

With the opening of the new Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station, train travelling has become more convenient for Char Dham devotees! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has recently opened the first station of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag New Rail Line- Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station in the state of Uttarakhand. The newly built railway station has been established under the important Char Dham project of Indian Railways. It has been equipped with various modern facilities such as lift, ramps, escalators, etc., for the convenience of passengers. According to the Railway Ministry, this Indian Railways project will accelerate the development, economy of the region.

Train number 04605 Yoganagari Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi (weekly) was flagged off virtually from the new Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station on 11 January 2021. This railway station, according to the Northern Railway zone, is the first station of the 125 kilometre long Yoganagari Rishikesh – Karnprayag Rail Line project. It is strategically important and it is expected that the station will give a boost to the tourism industry. This newly established railway station in Rishikesh will prove to be an important part of the Char Dham Yatra in the future. According to the national transporter, it is being said that compared to road journey, the train travel time for Char Dham Yatra will be reduced by nearly half.

Indian Railways’ new Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line will pass via many prominent places, linking Srinagar, Karnprayag, Dehradun, Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Gauchar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Chamoli. This ambitious project of the national transporter will include a total of 12 new railway stations, 17 tunnels and 16 bridges. Once this project is completed, the broad gauge railway line is expected to promote trade, boost tourism industry as well as provide rail connectivity between five districts of the state. Work on this railway line, worth of Rs 16,216 crore is expected to be over by December 2024.