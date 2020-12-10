Travelling on side lower berth to get comfortable: Indian Railways introduces innovative design; Watch video

Indian Railways has modified side lower berths.

New innovation for side lower berths: Often, Indian Railways passengers who have been accommodated on side lower berths find it uncomfortable during the train journey. The reason being that there is an uneven gap when the seats are felled and due to this the passengers find it uneasy while sleeping. Thus, to make the train journey experience better for passengers, the national transporter has introduced new design innovation to side lower berths. According to various news reports, a video has been recently shared on Twitter, where the newly innovated design of side lower berths has been explained by an official. Watch the video to know how Indian Railways has modified side lower berths:

A few months ago, it was reported that the national transporter is planning to upgrade non-AC Sleeper and General class coaches. To upgrade passengers’ train travel experience, Indian Railways is redesigning the unreserved General Class coaches and 3-tier non air-conditioned Sleeper Class coaches of various trains as AC coaches. The move will enable Indian Railways to roll out all air-conditioned trains, without taking away the option of low-cost travel for travellers. According to officials quoted in an IE report, the upgraded Sleeper Class will be an economical AC 3-tier Class, which will fall between the category of AC 3-tier Class and non air-conditioned Sleeper Class coaches.

A senior official was quoted saying that the upgraded coach, which will be like an affordable air-conditioned 3-tier class, is likely to be termed as AC 3-tier Tourist Class. In the first phase, nearly 230 such coaches are likely to be produced. The estimated cost of each coach is around an amount of Rs 2.8 to 3 crore, which is nearly 10 per cent more than the cost of manufacturing of air-conditioned 3-tier Class coaches. With more berths along with expected demand, the new AC 3-tier Class is likely to bring in more earnings. The officials working on this project said the initial design had a provision for 105 number of seats per coach.