Travelling in Kolkata to get better! Indian Railways to run 696 suburban train services from 11 November

Indian Railways to run 696 suburban train services in the state of West Bengal from 11 November 2020.

Travelling across the city of Kolkata to get better and smoother amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic! Indian Railways to run 696 suburban train services in the state of West Bengal from 11 November 2020. The suburban train services, with adequate coronavirus safety measures in place, will greatly enhance commuters’ convenience, ease of movement across the city as well as facilitate smooth travel for the public. According to a press release issued by Eastern Railways, the resumption of passenger train services will take place in a phased manner. The time table of suburban train services resuming with effect from 11 November 2020 are available at any railway station and the official website of Eastern Railways.

The national transporter has been decided to resume a total of 413 suburban trains over Sealdah Division and as many as 202 trains over Howrah Division. Out of 413 number of suburban trains in the Sealdah Division, 270 local trains will be operated o­n the Sealdah Main/North (including Circular Railway) and 143 suburban trains in the Sealdah South section. According to the Eastern Railway zone, the validity of suburban season tickets of commuters which have expired due to the COVID-19 lockdown will be extended to the extent of days lost, at the concerned stations’ booking counters from 8:00 AM of 9 November 2020. The normal journey tickets of EMU train services will be available for passengers from station booking counters from the day of commencement over Eastern Railways with effect from 11 November 2020.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of commuters, Kolkata Metro has decided to run an additional 25 per cent metro rail services in the North-South Corridor from 11 November 2020. According to the Railway Ministry, the number of metro services in the North-South Corridor of the Kolkata Metro network will increase from 152 services to 190 services, taking the total number of metro services to 238.