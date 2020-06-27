Travelling in IRCTC special trains? Now, stalls at Indian Railways stations to sell COVID-19 care essentials

Indian Railways has directed the station multi-purpose stalls to sell these Coronavirus essentials, keeping in view the fact that railway passengers travelling during these COVID-19 crisis times might need certain essential supplies.

Indian Railways passengers, who are planning to commence IRCTC special train journeys in this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, need not worry about forgetting Coronavirus preventive essentials at home! From now on, Coronavirus essentials such as face masks, sanitizers, gloves, bedroll kits, etc., will be sold at the multi-purpose stalls at Indian Railways’ station platforms, according to officials quoted in a PTI report. The stalls at railway stations that are run by private contractors carry most items and supplies that are required by travellers or passengers, like toiletries, medicines, books as well as packed eatables. These multi-purpose stalls at station platforms will now also be able to sell essential items that are needed to protect railway passengers from the novel coronavirus infection, as per the set of instructions issued by the Railway Board recently.

A senior railway official was quoted in the report saying that the national transporter had directed the station multi-purpose stalls to sell these Coronavirus essentials, keeping in view the fact that railway passengers travelling during these COVID-19 crisis times might need certain essential supplies which they would require to purchase in case they forget to get it from their home.

However, the national transporter has stated that these Coronavirus essentials have to be sold at MRP and no profiteering will be permitted through it, the official said. He further mentioned that bedroll kits will also be available at these multi-purpose stalls, as they are no longer provided by Indian Railways on board trains due to fear of the novel Coronavirus spread. The bedroll kits will include face towel, pillow, pillow covers, blankets. These items will also be available separately for passengers to purchase.

The Railway Board issued the order last week, stating that the emphasis was on maintaining hygiene as well as fulfilling the needs of the railway passengers. The official said that the takeaway bedroll kits and other protective items should not exceed the MRP and should be of good quality. He further clarified that the owners of these multi-purpose stalls are not bound to sell the items that are manufactured by Indian Railways.