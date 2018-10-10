Travelling in an Indian Railways train? Use DigiLocker to show your Aadhaar or driving licence as ID proof

Indian Railways has started accepting digital Aadhaar card as well as driving licence from Digital Locker as proof of identity of passengers while undertaking train journey.

With focus on digitization, Indian Railways is introducing several steps to promote paperless and digital methods of transcations and services. One such move that benefits Indian Railways passengers is the fact that you no longer need to carry your ID proof while travelling. A few months back, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways introduced a new facility through which one can show their identity proof with the help of government’s DigiLocker. Indian Railways has started accepting digital Aadhaar card as well as driving licence from Digital Locker as proof of identity of passengers while undertaking train journey.

For those who are still wondering how to make use of this while commuting via Indian Railways, you first need to sign up for the DigiLocker. Your mobile number is required for the same. The mobile number provided by the user will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password, which will create a DigiLocker account. Once the account is successfully created, users can voluntarily provide their Aadhaar number that has been issued by UIDAI in order to avail additional services. Users can upload their crucial documents and show them on their smartphones. Similarly, instead of carrying hard copies of IDs such as Aadhaar and driving licence, railway passengers can show them from the ‘Issued Documents’ section by logging into his/her DigiLocker account. However, documents uploaded by the users in ‘Uploaded Documents’ section will not be considered as a valid proof of identity.

The IDs that are considered valid for undertaking journey in any reserved class of Indian Railways are voter ID, PAN card, passport, Aadhaar, driving licence, photo ID card having serial number issued by central or State government/public sector undertakings/district administrations/municipal bodies/panchayat administrations, student ID card, nationalised bank passbook with photograph, credit card with laminated photograph. In case of reserved train tickets booked through computerised PRS counters, for undertaking a journey in sleeper or second reserved sitting classes, attested photocopy of ration card with a photograph or nationalised bank passbook with a photograph are also accepted by the national transporter.