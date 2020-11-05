Travelling during office hours to get convenient in Kolkata! Indian Railways to resume 210 local trains

During the rest of the day, the number of suburban trains will be minimized. (Express Photo)

Good news for Kolkata residents! Soon, travelling will be easier and convenient as over 200 local trains will resume services in the city of joy. Recently, officials of the West Bengal state government and Indian Railways met to firm up plans for the resumption of suburban train services in Kolkata. It was decided that as many as 210 local trains will be in service during office hours daily, according to sources quoted in an IE report. During the rest of the day, the number of suburban trains will be minimized. Also, it should be noted that these local trains will not stop at every station. These trains will be “galloping trains” and will only halt at important and big railway stations, they said.

The sources quoted in the report further said that the final schedule as well as other related decisions will be announced on Thursday. During the recent meeting, it was decided that passengers would not be allowed to stand on the local trains. Also, hawkers will not be permitted inside the local trains and unnecessary gatherings of people will not be allowed at the railway stations and platforms. A senior railway official was quoted in the report saying that the standard operating procedure (SOP) was finalized and it will be declared on Thursday. To ensure that physical distancing is maintained, one or two Railway Police personnel will be present in every bogey, the official added.

According to the report, the national transporter had reportedly begun working on a system to issue e-tickets for passengers of local trains akin to the metro rail. However, at the recent meeting, it was decided that only e-ticketing was not possible for Indian Railways’ local train services. Thus, even if the system of e-ticketing is introduced, the physical ticketing system will be continued as well.