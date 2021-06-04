Traveling experience of passengers to get better! Indian Railways to run these trains with LHB rakes

The Western Railway zone has recently decided to replace the conventional rakes of three special trains with modern LHB rakes. (representational image)

Indian Railways to run more trains with LHB rakes! In a bid to make travelling experience more comfortable for railway passengers, the Western Railway zone has recently decided to replace the conventional rakes of three special trains with modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes, that are based on German technology. These three special trains are Train Number 19051/52 Valsad – Muzaffarpur Shramik Express, Train Number 12243/44 Valsad – Kanpur Central Udyogkarmi Express and Train Number 12937/38 Gandhidham – Howrah Garba Express. Apart from these trains, Train Number 22951/52Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Express on resumption will also run with LHB rakes.

It is said that LHB coaches have higher carrying capacity and higher speed potential. Besides, these coaches are lighter in weight and also boast anti-climbing features, which prevents the coaches from getting piled up during train accidents. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, Train Number 19051/52 Valsad – Muzaffarpur Shramik Express (currently running as Train Number 09051/52 Valsad – Muzaffarpur Special Train), will now run with LHB rakes instead of conventional rakes with effect from 5 June 2021 from Valsad and from 7 June 2021 onwards from Muzaffarpur.

Similarly, Train Number 12243/44 Valsad – Kanpur Central Udyogkarmi Express (currently running as Train Number 09243/44 Valsad – Kanpur Special Train) will run with LHB rakes instead of conventional rakes with effect from 9 June 2021 from Valsad and from 11 June 2021 onwards from Kanpur Central. While Train Number 12937/38 Gandhidham – Howrah Garba Express (currently running as Train Number 02937/38 Gandhidham – Howrah Special Train) will run with LHB rakes instead of conventional rakes with effect from 5 June 2021 from Gandhidham and from 7 June 2021 onwards from Howrah.

These trains will comprise AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper class and second class coaches. The Western Railway zone believes that this move will provide comfort to passengers and will also ensure better safety.