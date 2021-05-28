Travel without worrying about medical needs! Indian Railways opens Dava Dost outlet at Secunderabad station

The operation and management of this emergency medical room cum generic medicine outlet has been done by Dava Dost Pharma Private Limited.

Dava Dost outlet at Secunderabad railway station: Now, Indian Railways’ passengers can travel without worrying about their medical needs. In a bid to enhance the amenities and facilities for rail users as well as to cater to the emergent medical needs of travelling passengers, Indian Railways in coordination with Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) has opened an emergency medical room cum generic medicine outlet “Dava Dost” at Secunderabad railway station. According to the South Central Railway zone, the Dava Dost outlet has been opened on station’s platform number 1 in the general waiting hall. The new facility has been inaugurated by the Division Railway Manager (DRM), Abhay Kumar Gupta on 26 May 2021, in presence of other Indian Railways and IRSDC officials.

According to South Central Railways, the operation and management of this emergency medical room cum generic medicine outlet has been done by Dava Dost Pharma Private Limited. The newly launched medical outlet will immensely help those passengers who are travelling, while undertaking a journey at Secunderabad railway station, which is a major rail hub and a busy station under the South Central Railway zone. Moreover, a doctor will remain available at the Dava Dost outlet in regular shifts and the medicines will be available to railway users at a discounted price.

According to the DRM of Secunderabad, the national transporter is always in the fore front in creating improved amenities and facilities for its rail users and passengers as per the need as well as demand. Gupta also appreciated the Railway Ministry’s nodal agency- IRSDC for coming up with this noble initiative which will be helpful for railway passengers at Secunderabad railway station. After inaugurating the Dava Dost outlet at Secunderabad railway station, Gupta also distributed novel coronavirus preventive medical kits to house keeping staff, railway staff and passengers.