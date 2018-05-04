Travel to Nepal with IRCTC’s Nepal Darshan tour package; check airfare, schedule & other details

IRCTC Regional Office, Bhopal is offering Nepal Darshan tour package for 3 Nights/4 Days.

Explore Nepal like never before! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Regional Office, Bhopal is offering Nepal Darshan tour package for 3 Nights/4 Days. The air tour package covers some interesting places like the capital city Kathmandu along with Bhaktapur, which has been listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its rich culture, temples, and artworks, Patan Durbar Square, situated at the centre of the city of Lalitpur in Nepal and Nagarkot, which is famous for its sunrise views of the Himalaya. The tour dates are June 4, 2018 and September 24, 2018 and there are 30 seats in total.

For the journey, flight 9W 268 will leave New Delhi at 10:30 AM and will reach Kathmandu at 12:30 PM. On its way back, flight 9W 259 will leave Kathmandu at 4:30 PM and will reach New Delhi at 5:55 PM. However, the timings of the flight are subject to change according to the airlines operational feasibility. The tour package will cost Rs 30,400 per adult on single occupancy, Rs 25,700 on double occupancy and triple Occupancy. For a child between 2-11 years with bed the package will cost Rs 25,100 and for a child between 2-11 years without bed will cost Rs 21,200.

The tour package is inclusive of GST. The package will include return economy class airfare on Jet Airways, 3 nights hotel accommodation, 3 breakfasts, 3 lunch, 3 dinners at the hotel, return airport transfers, sightseeing, English speaking tour guide and travel insurance for passengers below 70 years. However, the tour package does not include mountain flight at Everest, which is optional, any increase in airfare, airport taxes, fuel surcharge, room service, additional cost of excursions, sightseeing, entrance fee and local guides, which are not included in the itinerary. Also, tips to drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge etc, any increase in rate of exchange, any expenses of personal nature, additional meals and anything, which is not included in the inclusions, are excluded.

The cancellation of the booking is only possible through IRCTC website and is not possible on PRS counters. For cancellation up to 30 days prior to departure date, 20% of the published tour cost will be charged, for cancellation up to 30-21 days prior to departure date, 30% of the published tour cost will be charged, for cancellation up to 20-15 days prior to departure date, 60% of the published tour cost will be charged, for cancellation up to 14-08 days prior to departure date, 90% of the published tour cost will be charged and for cancellation in less than 8 days or in no show cases, 100% of the published tour cost will be charged.