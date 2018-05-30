Travel to Kalimpong and Darjeeling with IRCTC Enchanting North Bengal Package; check for fare and other details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is now offering a tour package for travellers who want to explore the northern part of West Bengal.

IRCTC Enchanting North Bengal Package: Good news for travellers! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is now offering a tour package for travellers who want to explore the northern part of West Bengal. The tour package ‘Enchanting North Bengal’ is being organised by IRCTC and is for 5 nights and 6 days. The Enchanting North Bengal tour package will cover picturesque destinations – Kalimpong and Darjeeling. Passengers will be accommodated in the 3AC class of Kanchankanya Express train. On October 12, 2018, the train will depart from Sealdah railway station at 8:30 pm and on October 17, 2018 the train will arrive at Sealdah railway station at 8:15 am.

The twin sharing occupancy will cost Rs 16,350, the triple sharing occupancy will cost Rs 15,635 and occupancy for a child with bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 14,230. The Enchanting North Bengal tour package will include 3AC class train tickets, train food, accommodation, meals (breakfast and dinner), non-air-conditioned vehicles for sightseeing, travel insurance as well as tour manager. However, the Enchanting North Bengal tour package will not include lunch, tips, entrance fees, personal items such as telephone calls, laundry, drinks, rafting, room services etc. Also, the tour package will not include additional sightseeing, any increase in taxes, any cost arising due to natural calamities and anything which is not included in the inclusion.

Under cancellation policy, Rs 100 will be charged from passengers cancelling their tickets up to 15 days, 25% of the package cost will be charged from passengers cancelling their tickets up to 8-14 days, 50% of the package cost will be charged from passengers cancelling their tickets up to 4-7 days and there will be refund for passengers cancelling their tickets in less than 4 days. However, the cancellation of tickets in only possible through IRCTC website and is not possible on PRS counters across railway stations.