Travel to Goa, Ajantha, Ellora with IRCTC tour package; check here for train fare, schedule & other details

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train Tour: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering another interesting “Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train” tour, which will cover many exciting destinations such as Goa, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Ajantha, Ellora and Hyderabad. The Heritage Tour (SZBD319) journey is for 9 nights and 10 days and will cost Rs 9,250 per passenger, which includes GST. The tour journey will start on May 10, 2018 from Madurai at 12:05 AM. Passengers who wish to opt for this package can book their tickets through the official website of IRCTC and also through IRCTC’s tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

The Heritage Tour (SZBD319) will include Train journey by sleeper class. It will also include night stay or fresh up at Dharmashalas/Hall/Dormitories, based on multi sharing basis. The tour will also include morning tea or coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, one-litre drinking water per day, non-air-conditioned road transfers on SIC basis, tour escort/guide and security on the train. However, items of personal nature such as medicines, laundry etc., service of tour guide, entrance fee for temples as well as other sightseeing places and all others which are not mentioned in the package inclusions are excluded.

Under cancellation policy, the passenger will have to pay Rs 100 if he/she cancel the ticket up to 15 days excluding departure date. The passenger will have to pay 25 per cent of the package cost if he/she cancel the ticket up to 8 to 14 days excluding departure date. The passenger will have to pay 50 per cent of the package cost if he/she cancel the ticket up to 4 to 7 days excluding departure date. The passenger will have to pay the full amount of the package cost if he/she cancel the tour in less than 4 days. It should be noted that passengers have to carry their ID card at all times like voter ID card, PAN card, ration card, driving license for cross verification by railway authorities.