Travel to Gangtok and Namchi with IRCTC Sikkim-Chardham Tour Package; check here for details

IRCTC Green Sikkim-Chardham Tour Package: Another exciting offer by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for the ones who love to travel! For those who want to explore Sikkim like never before, here is your chance. IRCTC is offering Green Sikkim-Chardham Tour Package, which is for 5 nights and 6 days and will cover Gangtok and Namchi in Sikkim. Passengers who opt for the Green Sikkim-Chardham Tour Package will be accommodated in 3AC class of Kanchankanya Express train, which will depart from Sealdah railway station on October 12, 2018, at 8:30 pm. Passengers who wish to take this tour package can book their tickets through the official IRCTC website.

As per the tour package charges, the twin sharing occupancy will cost Rs 14,845 per person, the triple sharing occupancy will cost Rs 14,560 per person and occupancy for a child with bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 13,990. The Green Sikkim-Chardham Tour Package will include train tickets for 3AC class, train food including 2 dinners as well as 1 breakfast, 2 nights accommodation at Gangtok, meals including 3 breakfasts as well as 3 dinners, non-air-conditioned vehicle for transfers as well as sightseeing, travel insurance and tour manager. However, the tour package will not include lunch, entrance fees, guide charges, personal expenses such as tips, laundry, telephone calls, drinks, room services, cable car, rafting etc., Namchi taxi stand to Chardham Temple taxi fare, additional sightseeing and other additional costs.

Passengers who wish to cancel their tickets can do so through IRCTC website as cancellation of tickets is not possible on PRS Counters at railway stations. However, no refund will be granted if the cancellation is done with less than 4 days for the tour to start, 50% of the package cost will be charged if the cancellation is done up to 4-7 days, 25% of the package cost will be charged if the cancellation is done up to 8-14 days and Rs 100 will be charged if the cancellation is done up to 15 days.