Travel to Bhopal, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Pachmarhi with IRCTC’s tour package; check the details here

IRCTC ‘A Journey to Heartland’ Tour Package: Now enjoy your holidays with IRCTC’s tour package called ‘A Journey to Heartland’. The tour package will take passengers to Bhopal – the capital of Madhya Pradesh and which is also popularly known as the city of lakes, Sanchi – a popular pilgrimage destination and home to a group of Buddhist monuments comprising temples, palaces, monasteries and monolithic which are counted amongst UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Bhimbetka – famous for its rock shelters and which was declared a World Heritage Site in 2003 and Pachmarhi – the only Hill station of Madhya Pradesh, which is located on the northern slopes of the Satpura Range.

The journey commences every day from March 1, 2018, onwards, and the tour package will end on September 31, 2018. For the trip, passengers are picked up from the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal and they are dropped at the same railway station after the trip. The single occupancy costs Rs 19,270 per person, double occupancy costs Rs 13,520 per person, triple occupancy costs Rs 10,920 per person and occupancy for a child with bed (5-11 years) costs Rs 5,650. The tour package, which is for four days will provide one night stay in Bhopal and two nights stay in Pachmarhi.

The tour package includes air-conditioned hotel accommodations on a double sharing basis for night stay, air-conditioned vehicle for sightseeing, meals including breakfast and dinner, sightseeing, parking, toll etc. The tour package also includes Pachmarhi Forest Zone visit by Gypsy. However, the tour package does not include train fare or airfare, personal expenses such as any portage at hotels, telephone charges, insurance, mineral water, laundry, tips etc., camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, additional meals. Also, any service, which is not mentioned in the itinerary is excluded. In case, the passenger wishes to cancel the tour package, he/she can do so through IRCTC website only as the cancellation is not allowed on PRS counters.