Travel to Allahabad, Haridwar, Varanasi with IRCTC’s Aastha Special package; check for fare, other details

IRCTC Aastha Special Tour Package: For passengers who want to explore tourist places this summer season, here is a good offer! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a tour package called “Aastha Special SZBD321” for six nights and seven days. The Aastha Special Tour Package will cover many important tourist destinations such as Delhi, Amritsar, Haridwar, Mathura, Allahabad, Varanasi and Gaya. The journey will start on June 17, 2018, and will end on June 28, 2018. Under the tour package, passengers will be accommodated in the budget class of Bharat Darshan Train for which they will have to pay Rs 12,325 per person.

The Aastha Special Tour Package will include train journey by sleeper class as well as night stay on a multi sharing basis at dharmashalas, hall or dormitories. The tour package will also include morning tea or coffee along with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also, one-litre drinking water will be provided to each passenger per day. Additionally, the tour package will include non-air-conditioned road transfers, tour escort and security on the train. However, the Aastha Special Tour Package will not include any type of personal items such as medicines, laundry etc. The tour package will also not include the entrance fee for temples as well as service tip of tour guide.

Passengers who wish to travel with Aastha Special Tour Package will have to carry their identity cards such as PAN card, voter ID card, ration card, driving license during the journey as a proof of their identity for cross verification by railway authorities. In case of cancellation, the passengers can simply cancel their ticket online through IRCTC website. However, the cancellation is not allowed on PRS counters. As per cancellation rules, Rs 100 will be charged for cancellation up to 15 days, 25% of the package cost is charged for cancellation up to 8 – 14 days, 50% of the package cost is charged for cancellation up to 4 – 7 days. The will be no refund if the cancellation is done in less than 4 days.