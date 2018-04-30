Travel South India with IRCTC’s Courtallam-Thenmala tour package; check here for train fare, schedule & other details

The train, which has SL for standard class and 3AC for comfort class, will depart from Tambaram in Chennai at 5:30 pm on every Monday.

IRCTC Courtallam-Thenmala Package tour package: Now, travel to and experience South India like never before. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special Courtallam-Thenmala tour package for a duration of 04 Nights/05 Days. Courtallam, which is also known as the ‘Spa of the South’, is located at an elevation of around 167 m on Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli District. The tour package will also cover Thenmala in Kerala, where the Thenmala Ecotourism Project was formulated to give focussed attention to ecotourism. The train, which has SL for standard class and 3AC for comfort class, will depart from Tambaram in Chennai at 5:30 pm on every Monday.

As per package tariff from 23.04.18 (Group Booking 4-6 Pax), in standard class, twin sharing will cost Rs 6700, triple sharing will cost Rs 6300, Child (5-11 yrs) with bed will cost Rs 5400 and Child (5-11 yrs) without bed will also cost Rs 5400. In comfort class, twin sharing will cost Rs 9000, triple sharing will cost Rs 8500, Child (5-11 yrs) with bed will cost 7700 and Child (5-11yrs) without bed will also cost Rs 7700. For booking of 8 to 11 pax, passengers can contact TIFC, Chennai at 9003140673/681.

For standard package, return journey in SL is included and for comfort package, return journey in 3AC is included. The tour package also includes AC accommodation for two nights at Coutrallam. Air conditioned road transfers for the sightseeing places and all sightseeing, excursion as per the itinerary are included in the tour package. However, the tour package does not include on board and off board catering services, items of personal nature such as hotels, mineral water, insurance, telephone charges, tips, laundry etc., still or video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, additional meals and any other services which are not specified in inclusions.

Under cancellation policy, if the passenger/user cancels the ticket up to 15 days, excluding the date of departure then Rs 100 per passenger will be charged. If the ticket is cancelled up to 8-14 days, excluding the date of departure then 25 per cent of the package cost will be charged. If the ticket is cancelled up to 4-7 days, excluding the date of departure date then 50 per cent of the package cost will be charged. If the ticket is cancelled in less than 4 days then in such cases, 100 per cent of the package cost will be charged.