Travel in Maharajas Express with IRCTC’s the Indian Splendor tour package; check here for details

The tour package will cover many heritage rich cities namely Delhi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Balasinor and Mumbai.

Enjoy a luxurious holiday like never before! The luxury train Maharajas Express, which is operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is offering a tour package for 8 Days/ 7 Nights, called ‘The Indian Splendor’. The tour package will cover many heritage rich cities namely Delhi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Balasinor and Mumbai. In 2018, the luxury train will depart on October 13, November 10, December 8 and in 2019, the luxury train will depart on January 5, February 2, March 2 and 30. For one adult occupancy, Deluxe Cabin will cost Rs 397620, Junior Suite will cost Rs 629000, Suite will cost Rs 917570 and Presidential Suite will cost Rs 1575830. Under Single Supplement rooming, Deluxe Cabin will cost Rs 299880, Junior Suite will cost Rs 566500, Suite will cost Rs 917570 and Presidential Suite will cost Rs 1575830.

Day 1: The luxury train Maharajas Express will depart from Safdarjung Railway Station, Delhi. The guests can enjoy dinner at any one of the two onboard restaurants namely, Rang Mahal and Mayur Mahal, which have been thematically designed in order to provide the ambience of a royal eatery. Interestingly, both these restaurants serve all kinds of global cuisine.

Day 2: Guests will arrive at Agra and will start their tour by visiting one of the wonders of worlds, Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahal visit will be followed by Champagne breakfast atop Taj Khema. After enjoying their breakfast, guests can either return to the luxury train for comfort or they can visit the Mausoleum of Itmad-ud-Daula. As an optional activity, guests can also visit Fatehpur Sikri.

Day 3: Guests can go for an adventurous game Drive at Ranthambore National Park. On the same day, the luxury train arrives at Jaipur. The guests can go to Jantar Mantar or they can go for other optional activities. Later, they can visit city Palace/Jai Mahal Palace.

Day 4: The luxury train will arrive at Bikaner. the guests can visit the Lalgarh Museum or Deshnok or they can choose from other optional activities. After lunch, guests will be taken to visit Junagarh Fort.

Day 5: After arriving Jodhpur, guests can visit the Bishnoi village or they can choose other optional activities. Later, guests will be taken to Mehrangarh Fort in an exclusive Rajasthan luxury tour. In the evening, the guests will be treated with a puppet show at Hanwant Mahal.

Day 6: The guests can go for a boat ride on Lake Pichola in Udaipur. Later, they can visit the City Palace and Crystal Gallery. After having lunch, the guests can choose from optional activities.

Day 7: Guests can visit the Dinosaur Fossil Park. Later, they can visit the Garden Palace in Balasinor. The guests will also get an opportunity to be a part of an exclusive lunch hosted by the Royal Family of Balasinor.

Day 8: The luxury train Maharajas Express will reach Mumbai, which is the home of Bollywood. After enjoying an onboard breakfast, the guests can bid farewell to the luxury train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.