Travel comfort on Indian Railways trains goes up! Rides on Mail/Express, Rajdhanis, Shatabdis to be jerk-free

Soon, Indian Railways will solve a decades-old problem of jerky rides on LHB coaches.

Good news for Indian Railways train passengers! Say goodbye to jerky train rides on not just Rajdhanis and Shatabdis, but also Mail/Express trains. Soon, Indian Railways will solve a decades-old problem of jerky rides on LHB coaches. As jerky train rides have always been a major issue that most of the passengers have faced while travelling, Indian Railways is now taking measures to rectify it. Currently, Indian Railways is working to turn all LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches jerk-free. The move will make travelling smooth on Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express as well as other superfast trains.

A railway official told Financial Express Online that till March-end, around 25 LHB coaches were left to be turned into jerk-free coaches. Now, Indian Railways aims to complete the work on the remaining LHB coaches by the end of this month, the official said.

Earlier this year, Rajesh Agrawal, Member Rolling Stock, Railway Board told Financial Express Online that Indian Railways is looking to complete the process of replacing couplers on all LHB coaches. According to him, the problem of train jerks in LHB coaches arises due to Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC) system that is used to join the train coaches. The national transporter uses the draft gear equipment to connect the couplings to the rolling stock. The new balanced draft gear couplings that are being replaced with the old ones have high-capacity shock absorbers, which help in reducing jerks, he said.

Meanwhile, the national transporter is in the process of replacing old ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design rakes with new modern LHB coaches. In fact, the production of ICF design coaches has been stopped completely. In the financial year 2019-20, Indian Railways aims to replace 120 old ICF design coaches with new LHB coaches.

As compared to ICF design coaches, the new modern LHB coaches are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential and have a higher carrying capacity. In addition to these features, the LHB coaches also have increased codal life, better safety features as well as anti-climbing features. The anti-climbing feature does not allow LHB coaches to climb on top of each other in case of a collision.