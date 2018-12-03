Travel business-class on Indian Railways! Executive seats of new Tejas Express will stun you; watch video

The Executive chair car coach of the upgraded Tejas Express train has bucket-like comfortable seats in 2+2 configuration.

An Indian Railways train that offers business-class comforts – it’s a dream that has been turned into reality by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai. Get ready for an experience like never before, as Indian Railways rolls out its new ‘Make in India’ Tejas Express luxury train. An upgraded version of the 2017 Tejas Express train that was launched between Mumbai and Goa, the new luxury train service takes aircraft-like comforts to a whole new level. Financial Express Online has an exclusive preview of the Executive class coach of the new Tejas Express and what we see definitely reminds us of seats in a luxury bus or those in the business-class of an airline!

The Executive chair car coach of the upgraded Tejas Express train has bucket-like comfortable seats in 2+2 configuration. The coach can seat up to 56 passengers. The beige-coloured seats are covered with a leather-like material and offer a comfortable headrest and footrest. The snack table is hidden in the handrest and can be taken out based on the needs of the passengers. In front of every passenger, and at the back of every seat, is a personalised LCD screen that will offer passengers the option to play music, watch movies etc. Each seat also has USB charging point, personalised reading lights, and attendant call button. Apart from the lack of full reclining facility, the seats appear to be every bit as comfortable as the business-class of an aircraft.

Watch video: Tejas Express now offers business class-like comforts!

The new Tejas Express train has automatic sliding doors, swanky pantry equipment, seats with lower height than the first Tejas Express train, modular bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras inside the coach area and the entrances, a ‘Make in India’ touch-enabled light integrated with the mirror in the bathroom and anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping to maintain cleanliness.

The new 23-coach Tejas Express rake has been allotted to Southern Railways and will run between Chennai Egmore and Madurai. The LHB-based luxury train can attain speeds of 160 kmph if the track permits

Never before has Indian Railways rolled out air-conditioned chair car coaches with so many aircraft-like comforts, especially comparable to business-class experience. Passengers can definitely look forward to more luxurious travel, provided they don’t defile the new offerings by Indian Railways!.