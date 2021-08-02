Trains on Delhi-Mumbai route to run at 130 kmph! Indian Railways executes Gangapur City Yard remodelling

The move will enhance the speed of trains to 130 km per hour on the Delhi - Mumbai Golden Quadrilateral railway route.

Indian Railways to run faster trains on Delhi – Mumbai route! In a bid to enhance speed on the railway route between the national capital and the financial capital, Gangapur City Yard remodelling was executed in the month of July 2021. According to the Railway Ministry, this will enhance the speed of trains to 130 km per hour on the Delhi – Mumbai Golden Quadrilateral railway route. The Gangapur City Yard is located on a 130 km per hour speed route. However, while passing through this yard, trains had to slow down due to a Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) of 70 km per hour, because of reverse curves in this yard for the last 40 years. The Gangapur City Yard remodelling work involved:

1) Elimination of the Permanent Speed Restriction of 70 km per hour

Four turnouts were removed and four new turnouts were laid with the help of T-28 machine

Tamping of turnout as well as plain tracks was executed using UNIMAT machine

Modern surveying techniques were utilized

Elimination of reverse curves were done by cut and connection

The alignment was made straight and fit for 130 km per hour speed

2) Old Signaling Gears’ replacement at Gangapur City station

Establishment of new centralized panel interlocking

End cabin panels were abandoned

New battery room was made

Setting up of new Integrated Power Supply (IPS)

Setting up of new relay room at central location

3) New connectivity to Gangapur City – Dausa New Line

Four turnouts were laid with the help of T-28 machine

Track machines were utilized for tamping of new layouts

Provision was made for reception as well as dispatch of trains to Gangapur City – Dausa New Line

4) OHE was made fit for

Gangapur City – Dausa New Line

Delhi – Mumbai Main Line

Also, 4 km new wiring, 10 OHE masts, 5 OHE portals, 65 brackets were installed

All these works of Gangapur City Yard remodelling were completed by the coordination of all the departments of the Kota Divison.