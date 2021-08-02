Trains on Delhi-Mumbai route to run at 130 kmph! Indian Railways executes Gangapur City Yard remodelling

To enhance speed on the railway route between Delhi and Mumbai, Gangapur City Yard remodelling was executed in the month of July 2021.
Indian Railways to run faster trains on Delhi – Mumbai route! In a bid to enhance speed on the railway route between the national capital and the financial capital, Gangapur City Yard remodelling was executed in the month of July 2021. According to the Railway Ministry, this will enhance the speed of trains to 130 km per hour on the Delhi – Mumbai Golden Quadrilateral railway route. The Gangapur City Yard is located on a 130 km per hour speed route. However, while passing through this yard, trains had to slow down due to a Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) of 70 km per hour, because of reverse curves in this yard for the last 40 years. The Gangapur City Yard remodelling work involved:
1) Elimination of the Permanent Speed Restriction of 70 km per hour
- Four turnouts were removed and four new turnouts were laid with the help of T-28 machine
- Tamping of turnout as well as plain tracks was executed using UNIMAT machine
- Modern surveying techniques were utilized
- Elimination of reverse curves were done by cut and connection
- The alignment was made straight and fit for 130 km per hour speed
2) Old Signaling Gears’ replacement at Gangapur City station
- Establishment of new centralized panel interlocking
- End cabin panels were abandoned
- New battery room was made
- Setting up of new Integrated Power Supply (IPS)
- Setting up of new relay room at central location
3) New connectivity to Gangapur City – Dausa New Line
- Four turnouts were laid with the help of T-28 machine
- Track machines were utilized for tamping of new layouts
- Provision was made for reception as well as dispatch of trains to Gangapur City – Dausa New Line
4) OHE was made fit for
- Gangapur City – Dausa New Line
- Delhi – Mumbai Main Line
- Also, 4 km new wiring, 10 OHE masts, 5 OHE portals, 65 brackets were installed
All these works of Gangapur City Yard remodelling were completed by the coordination of all the departments of the Kota Divison.
