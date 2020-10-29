Train to Statue of Unity! World’s tallest statue to get Indian Railways connectivity by year-end

Once completed, is expected to give a boost to the state's tourism activities.

By this year-end, the Statue of Unity to get Indian Railways connectivity! Soon, travellers visiting the world’s tallest statue- the Statue of Unity in the state of Gujarat will have a hassle-free train journey. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently said the national transporter is committed to complete the rail connectivity to the Statue of Unity by 31 December 2020. The Kevadia Rail Link project, once completed, is expected to give a boost to the state’s tourism activities. Currently, Indian Railways’ Vadodara, Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations provide rail connectivity to the iconic statue. Besides, the nearest airports to the Statue of Unity are Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and Vadodara Airport.

In the Budget of the year 2017, the Centre had announced the gauge conversion of the Indian Railways’ Dabhoi-Chanod rail line. This rail line is now being extended up to Kevadiya. In the month of December 2018, the foundation stone for the Kevadiya station was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind. This railway station is being developed under the Kevadia Rail Link project and will be at a distance of just 5 kilometres from the world’s tallest statue. Thus, once the station is complete, it will be a huge relief for travellers traveling to the world-famous destination by Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Goyal also said that the first station modernization cum development programme at Gandhinagar in Gujarat will be commissioned in the next two months. The Gandhinagar station is being revamped and modernized by the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation. Once the development works are over, the station will be at par with international standards and boast world-class passenger facilities. The station redevelopment project also includes a five-star hotel above the tracks, which will be run by the Leela Group. Besides Gandhinagar, the redevelopment of another upcoming world-class station- Habibganj station is also scheduled for completion in the next few months.