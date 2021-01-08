Train to Statue of Unity! PM Modi to inaugurate Kevadia station; Lay foundation stone for metro projects

Kevadia station as well as the railway line connecting Vadodara with Kevadia will be virtually inaugurated on 16 January 2020 by PM Modi. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

The newly-built Indian Railways’ Kevadia station near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district as well as the railway line connecting Vadodara with Kevadia will be virtually inaugurated on 16 January 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani recently said. Two days after that (on January 18), the Prime Minister would also lay foundation stones for two metro train services in the state of Gujarat via video-conference from New Delhi, Rupani was quoted saying in a PTI report. On 18 January 2020, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the metro project’s phase-II, connecting Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar and GIFT City. Besides, the virtual stone-laying ceremony for Surat’s upcoming metro train project will also be performed by him.

To lay the foundation stone for the railway station, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Kevadia in Gujarat in December 2018, which is around five kilometres away from the world’s tallest- 182-metre tall Statue of Unity. According to the report, the railway station is aimed at providing direct Indian Railways’ connectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The Indian Railways’ broad gauge line would connect Kevadia with the city of Vadodara.

The metro train service in Ahmedabad is divided into two phases. While the city of Ahmedabad will be covered in the first phase of the project, nearby Gandhinagar will be connected in the metro project’s second phase. In the month of March 2019, the Prime Minister had inaugurated Ahmedabad Metro’s 6.5 km long stretch. The first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro network has two corridors- one corridor is from Vastral to Thaltej Gam, while the other corridor is from Gyaspur depot to Motera stadium in the city. For phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, the Union Cabinet had given approval in February 2019. Earlier, the authorities had said the second phase will be from Motera cricket stadium till Gandhinagar.