Train services in South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur division hit by adivasi agitation

Several other trains were short terminated at different stations owing to the blockade. (Representational image: Reuters)

Train services in South Eastern Railway’s (SER) Kharagpur division were affected since 6 am Monday owing to blockade by an umbrella organisation of the adivasis demanding recognition of their language, leading to cancellation of some trains, an SER spokesman said. Members of the Bharat Jakat Majhi Marwa squatted on tracks at several stations, including Balichak, Nekusini, Salboni, Chattna and Khamasuli, affecting train movement.

SER Spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said several mail, express and local trains were detained at various stations of Kharagpur-Howrah, Kharagpur-Tatanagar, Kharagpur-Bhadrak and Kharagpur-Adra sections. Several express trains, including 18645 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express, 12262 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Duranto Express, 22863 Howrah-Yesvantpur AC Express, 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express and 06009 Santragachi-Puducherry special have been cancelled on Monday owing to the blockade by the tribals.

SER also cancelled for the day the services of 22841 Santragachi-Chennai Central Antyodaya Express, 18409 Howrah-Puri Sri Jagannath Express and 18007 Shalimar-Bhanjpur Express. Several other trains were short terminated at different stations owing to the blockade. The agitators also blocked roads at different places, including at Salboni, Khamasuli, Nekusini and Khirpai in West Midnapore district, Superintendent of Police, Aloke Rajoria said.