Train services hit as dense fog continues to impact visibility

Cold wave conditions and dense fog continued to impact rail and road traffic in the northern and northwestern part of India. As Delhi’s temperature stood at 7.8 degrees and visibility recorded was as low as 50 meters several flights, and trains were delayed, and cancelled.

The cold wave in Delhi has been the longest in a decade. It has also recorded five consecutive cold days this month, which is the longest such spell since 2013.

Meteorologists suggest the prolonged cold wave was caused by a gap in the two western disturbances which resulted in bringing cold winds from the snowy mountains and making it stay there for a longer time.

According to a report by the news agency ANI, around 40 flights were delayed at Delhi’s airport due to the weather conditions on January 10. No diversions were reported till 7 am, and the affected flights included those from Delhi to various places such as Kathmandu, Jaipur, Dehradun, and Shalimar.

The agency also reported that over 40 trains were delayed due to the weather conditions. Some of these include the Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti, Prayagraj-New DelhiExpress, the Amritsar-Patna Golden Temple Mail, and the Lucknow-New Delhi Express.

Around 270 trains were delayed due to the bad weather, while five flights were diverted.

According to the data collected by the Safdurjung weather station, the city has experienced cold wave conditions for the past five days. The lowest recorded temperature recorded was 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8, also the second lowest minimum temperature in January in 15 years.