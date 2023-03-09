Train services commissioned on Western Railway’s Ahmedabad – Mahesana section – Details Inside

Indian Railways is relentlessly working towards the infrastructural development of the existing railway tracks and the development of new lines. The national transporter is also constantly working towards gauge conversion, electrification, doubling, and other infrastructural upgrades. The move aims to enhance the passenger experience and boost freight and passenger traffic.

In this context, the Western Railway zone has completed the gauge conversion (from meter gauge to broad gauge) work between the Jagudan – Mahesana section of the Ahmedabad Division. With the opening of the stretch, the entire Ahmedabad – Mahesana Gauge Conversion project has been completed and commissioned. In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the Sabarmati – Jagudan portion stretch of this section. The entire project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 620 crore.

Ahmedabad-Mahesana (64.27km) Gauge Conversion Project



🪙 ₹ 620 Cr.

📈100% Completed & Operational



This project will streamline train operations, reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Mahesana & increase the freight carrying capacity on the major Ahmedabad – Delhi route. pic.twitter.com/6wo3oYQa9K — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 8, 2023

The train can travel up to a speed of 90 km/hr on the newly built line between the Jagudan and Mahesana sections. The new section has one major bridge, 16 minor bridges, and eight underpasses as grade separators. The Jagudan – Mahesana section is free from Level Crossing and thereby enhanced the safety of railway passengers as well as road users.

Significance:-

The newly built section is a part of the important Broad Gauge route between Ahmedabad and Delhi serving Western India, including ports o­n the western coast. It will enhance the freight operations as it is connected with the western freight corridor of DFCCIL at Mahesana. The project will also smoothen the movement of trains and will help in decongesting the busy Ahmedabad – Delhi route.

About Mahesana railway station:-

The new building of Mahesana railway station has been made operational. It has a booking office, waiting rooms with washrooms, a concourse, Passenger Reservation System (PRS), etc. An additional platform of 644 m in length has also been commissioned. The station also has 2 loop lines with platforms, o­ne goods siding of 750 m length with a 15 m wide RCC platform.