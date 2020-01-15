Train journeys to get exciting! Stream free movies & music on Indian Railways trains soon; details

To generate more non-fare revenue, Railway Board had entrusted RailTel, with providing the Content on Demand (CoD)service to passengers in trains.

Watch free movies, videos on Indian Railways trains! Soon, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy their rides in all Premium, Express and Mail trains as well as in suburban trains by streaming movies, shows, educational programs, etc. In a bid to generate more non-fare revenue, Railway Board had entrusted RailTel, with providing the Content on Demand (CoD)service to passengers in trains. A mini ratna PSU under the Railway Ministry, RailTel has selected a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment, Margo Network as the Digital Entertainment Service Provider for providing passengers with CoD Service on trains and stations, according to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry.

The project is expected to be implemented in two years. According to the ministry, the provision of content like shows, movies, educational programs, etc. will be made available in paid as well as unpaid formats for a contract duration of 10 years. This includes the first two years of implementation. Under this project, RailTel will offer various preloaded multilingual content like music videos, music, general entertainment, lifestyle, etc. in moving trains through media servers that are installed in trains.

In addition to trains and stations, the CoD platform will provide e-commerce and m-commerce services in various domains, for example- travel bookings (train, cab, bus). It will also provide various innovative solutions in the digital marketing domain. With the CoD platform, passengers will get access to uninterrupted free or subscription-based entertainment service along with high-quality buffer-free streaming across personal devices. Moreover, the content will be refreshed periodically.

According to Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, the full roll-out will be completed by 2022. The CoD service will improve overall passenger experience and will also increase the non-fare revenue through multiple monetization models. He further said that the scope covers all the 17 zones of Indian Railways. From this project, the earning will be majorly through three streams that are, subscription-based monetization, advertisement-based monetization, and e-commerce or partnership services, he added.

According to the ministry, around 8,731 trains which include 3,003 Premium/Mail/Express trains (to and fro) and 2,864 Suburban trains (a total of 5,728 trains) will be considered for this project. Also, all WiFi-enabled stations which has crossed 5,563 stations as on date, will offer the CoD service.