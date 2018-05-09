Train hits excavator machine at level crossing in Odisha, no one injured

No passenger in the Ernakulam-Howrah Antodaya Express was injured in the incident.

An express train today hit an excavator machine at a manned level crossing in Odisha’s Jajpur district, an official said.

No passenger in the Ernakulam-Howrah Antodaya Express was injured in the incident, but services on the line were disrupted for a couple of hours, he said.

The excavator machine was abandoned on the railway tracks by its driver after it developed snags near the level crossing, between Haridaspur and New Garhmadhupur stations, a senior East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

The pantograph of the Howrah-bound train along with the overhead wire and masts were damaged in the collision, he said, adding that another engine was immediately sent to the spot to resume services.

The gateman at the level crossing, Jashobanta Swain, has been suspended by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Khurda, for dereliction of duty, sources said.