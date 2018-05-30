Train delays due ongoing track upgradation work: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today sought the cooperation of passengers, saying the delays in running of trains were due to track upgradation work to ensure their safety. (PTI)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today sought the cooperation of passengers, saying the delays in running of trains were due to track upgradation work to ensure their safety. “The track upgradation work is being carried out for passenger safety on mission mode. This causes delays in travels. But it resulted in an unprecedented decrease in number of accidents last year. “We understand the problems being faced by passengers. We expect cooperation keeping in mind the importance of safety,” he tweeted tonight. The minister posted the tweet along with a video which is now being played at all railway stations, asking people to keep patience in the face of delays.

The one-minute video is designed to tell passengers about the safety work being undertaken by the railways for people’s safety. The Railways has registered its worst performance in terms of punctuality in the past three years.

Almost 30 per cent of the trains were late in the 2017-18 fiscal, according to official data. While the 2015-2016 recorded 77.4 per cent punctuality of trains, the subsequent years have seen a drop in that figure with 76.69 per cent in 2016-17 and 71.39 per cent in 2017-18.