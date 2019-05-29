Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!

Delhi-Mumbai Indian Railways train journey in 12 hours! Overnight, 12-hour train journey between Delhi to Mumbai has often been spoken of, but it's a dream that has till now been far from reality. However, with Train 19, as it has been codenamed, Indian Railways aims to complete Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata journeys in 12-14 hours, learns Financial Express Online. According to a senior railway official that Financial Express Online spoke to, Train 19 will be a Rajdhani-style version of the successful Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express train service. "Train 18 was a breakthrough moment for Indian Railways, a new offering in self-propelled engine-less train travel, and the experiment has been successful," the railway official said. "Now, we are planning to take this technology a step ahead with design and manufacturing of the sleeper-version of Train 18," the official added. The new Train 19, announced by Member Rolling Stock Rajesh Aggrawal, will be designed and manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, under Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative. Train 19, in a nutshell, will be a self-propelled upgraded Rajdhani Express train service, along the lines of Humsafar Express in terms of passenger-amenities. The biggest takeaway for Indian Railways passengers would be the fact that the new state-of-the-art self-propelled train will reduce travel time between important metro cities like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata to just 12-14 hours! Train 19 salient features: 1. Rajdhani, Humsafar Express style train; will not be hauled by any locomotive 2. Engine-less, self-propelled Train 19 will accelerate and decelerate faster, reducing travel time substantially 3. Comfortable world-class train journey, jerk-free ride 4. Automatic doors with sliding footsteps, fully sealed gangways 5. Bullet-train style aerodynamic nose, metro-style driver cabin The railway official quoted above said that an analysis carried out by the national transporter has shown that Train 19 will be able to reduce the journey time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours. "This will be enabled by the faster acceleration and deceleration that the Train 18-type train set will be able to achieve," the official said. While no such study has been conducted for the Delhi-Kolkata route, Indian Railways is hopeful that Train 19 will bring down the travel time between Delhi-Kolkata to around 14 hours.