Train 18 launch LIVE: Vande Bharat Express, fastest train, to be flagged off by PM Modi today from New Delhi

Train 18, Vande Bharat Express, launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off India’s fastest train, the Vande Bharat Express (codenamed Train 18) from New Delhi Railway station (NDLS) today. Indian Railways’ first engineless train – Train 18 – has been manufactured at a cost of Rs 97 crore and is a proud Make In India product. The swanky new train will run between New Delhi Railway station and Varanasi for five days in a week except Monday and Thursday. The journey time in the semi-high speed Train 18 will be 8 hours from the national capital to the pilgrim town. While PM Modi will flag off the Train 18 and inspect Vande Bharat Express at the New Delhi Railway station today, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be boarding the self-propelled Train 18 for its inaugural run.
Train 18, which was later named Vande Bharat Express, has two stoppages. Vande Bharat Express will stop at Kanpur and Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad). The fares of Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express have been kept higher than the Indian Railways premium train Shatabdi Express. However, flexi fare rules won’t be applicable on Train 18 / Vande Bharat Express fares. Passengers travelling Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 will get palatable dishes from high-end brands like Nescafe, Chaayos, Pind Balluchi and Landmark Hotel. Travellers will be served morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner and evening tea.
The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of Chennai has given Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express a bullet train-style look and feel with aerodynamic driver cabins at both ends. The driving cabins, similar to metro coaches elminate the need for locomotive reversal at terminal stations.
Train 18 becamse Indian Railways fastest train during the trials by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The self-propelled engine-less train hit speeds of over 180 kmph several times. The semi-high speed train will be allowed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph wherever the tracks permit.
Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has reduced the proposed fares of the Vande Bharat Express. The final list of fares on the website are still lower. Read the full details of the Train 18 fares here
The first prototype of Train 18, now called the Vande Bharat Express, will run between Delhi and Varanasi at a maximum speed of 130 kmph, covering the over 750 kilometres distance in 8 hours. En route, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad (Prayagraj) for 2 minutes each.