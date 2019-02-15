Train 18: Tickets of engine-less Vande Bharat Express sold out for first commercial run

Manufactured under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, Train 18 is the country’s first semi-high speed train set.

Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express tickets sold out! Indian Railways’ fastest engine-less train, which will begin its commercial run on February 17, was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi today. The IRCTC tickets for the February 17 run have already been sold out completely. The bookings for Train 18’s first journey, which will be operated five days a week between New Delhi and Varanasi, began on Thursday. Girish Pillai, Member, Traffic, Railway board was quoted in a PTI report saying that Vande Bharat Express is 100 per cent occupied on its to and fro journeys. Manufactured under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, Train 18 is the country’s first semi-high speed train set. The train will travel between New Delhi and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh at a maximum speed of 130 kmph, completing the journey within eight hours.

From the national capital to Varanasi, an AC chair car Train 18 ticket will cost Rs 1,760 and the charges for executive class tickets will be of Rs 3,310. On its return journey, Rs 1,700 will be charged for a chair car ticket and Rs 3,260 for an executive class ticket. Both fares are inclusive of catering charges. However, the fare for chair car is 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi Express trains that are covering the same distance. On the other hand, the fare for the executive class is 1.3 times of a first class AC ticket on the premium train.

Those travelling in executive class from the national capital to Varanasi will be charged an amount of Rs 399 (as part of the ticket charges) for morning tea, breakfast and lunch, while chair car travellers will be charged Rs 344 for the same. Passengers travelling from New Delhi to Kanpur and Prayagraj will be charged Rs 155 and Rs 122 for executive class and chair car class, respectively. Travellers from Varanasi to New Delhi in the executive class will be charged Rs 349 and in chair car, Rs 288 according to the order. Train 18 passengers do not have the choice to opt out of meals. However, those travelling from Allahabad to Varanasi and on its return journey can opt out of meals, saving an amount Rs 222 on chair car tickets and Rs 244 on executive class tickets.

On Vande Bharat Express’ inaugural run, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who is on-board the train said that the tendering process for as many as 30 more similar train sets has started. He also informed that his ministry has taken the permission from PM Modi to make as many as 100 such train sets in other parts of India.