Train 18 latest update: Launch of Indian Railways’ engine-less train delayed further; here’s why

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 12:28 PM

As the highest electrical authorities in Integral Coach Factory (ICF), as well as the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), had duly certified Train 18 several times, the rolling stock department pointed out that there was no legal or administrative basis to call for EIG inspection. 

The ‘Shatabdi killer’ will be inspected by the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG).

Train 18 latest update: Indian Railways’ engine-less self-propelled train set, slated to be first flagged off by December-end, has gone into a loop of delay, with the electrical department set to inspect it. According to an IE report, the ‘Shatabdi killer’ will be inspected by the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG), the Railway Board decided on Monday. As per law, railway rolling stock is exempted from such inspection, however, the Railway Board took the decision despite contrary views from its own rolling stock department, the report said. As the highest electrical authorities in Integral Coach Factory (ICF), as well as the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), had duly certified Train 18 several times, the rolling stock department pointed out that there was no legal or administrative basis to call for EIG inspection.

According to railway officials, the product was undergoing “procedural evaluation”. While the Northern zone of Indian Railways has been instructed to organize the inspection by EIG, sources quoted in the report stated that there will be two procedural problems in the inspection by EIG. First, the inspection by EIG is carried out before an electrical system is charged with electricity. In Train 18’s case, it has been charged long back for successful trials. Moreover, certification to that effect has been already issued. Second, to inspect railway rolling stock, the EIG does not have the jurisdiction as it is the domain of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, they said.

Train 18, unlike other rolling stock, is a 25 kv electrical system, and therefore “no sane person” would overrule the Commissioner of Railway Safety after it has flagged a need for EIG inspection, the sources said. In its conditional clearance to Train 18, the Commissioner of Railway Safety had highlighted that the train required clearance from EIG.

According to the Railway Board, all the recommendations of the Commissioner of Railway Safety will be adhered to in entirety. This can delay the flagging off of the train because one of the recommendations is to conduct the crucial oscillation trials again, where train coaches are tested by running them with weights as well as in an empty state. According to the report, these trials took three weeks, last time. Usually, these trials take months. A railway official was quoted saying that even if the railways hurry up the process, it might take double the time duration it took earlier.

Train 18 is slated to run between Delhi and Varanasi, covering the over 700 kilometres distance in around 8 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the next-generation offering from Indian Railways.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Train 18 latest update: Launch of Indian Railways’ engine-less train delayed further; here’s why
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition