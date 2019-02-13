Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe

IRCTC is tying up with brands like Chaayos, Nescafe, Pind Balluchi and Landmark Hotel

Vande Bharat Express food: Get ready to sip on tea from Chaayos and coffee from Nescafe onboard Train 18! Not only that, Indian Railways’ fastest engine-less train will also offer lunch and dinner from branded places like Pind Balluchi and Landmark Hotel! Financial Express Online learns that the menu for Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express will be an elaborate affair. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is leaving no stone un-turned to provide a premium experience to satisfy the appetites of passengers onboard the Vande Bharat Express. A senior IRCTC official told Financial Express that the catering arm is tying up with brands like Chaayos, Nescafe, Pind Balluchi and Landmark Hotel to make sure the food and beverages please the taste buds of passengers. We take an exclusive sneak peek into what the menu onboard Vande Bharat Express will include:

Vande Bharat Express: Morning tea, Breakfast, Lunch, Evening Tea and Dinner details on Train 18

1. Morning tea

Tea/Coffee/Green Tea (premixed)

Pack of 2 digestive biscuits (Initially, IRCTC has roped in UNIBIC for 1 month)

2. Breakfast

Tea/Coffee/Juice (The juices are likely to be from Tropicana or Real)

Doughnut

Croissant

Bruschetta

Vegetable quiche

Vegetable cutlet or Omlette

3. Lunch and Dinner

Pulao

Dal

Paneer or Boneless Chicken

Dry vegetable

Roti/Parantha

Pickles

Gulab Jamun

While the lunch will be from Allahabad’s (now Prayagraj) Pind Balluchi and will be loaded from there when the train stops, the dinner will be from a restaurant in Kanpur’s 5-star Landmark Hotel.

4. Evening Tea

Vegetarian baked (not fried!) samosa

Muffin

Sweet popcorn (Gourmet)

Amul Lassi/Tea/Coffee

Vande Bharat Express or Train 18’s passengers will not be able to opt out of meals at the time of booking tickets on IRCTC. This is because the fares of Vande Bharat Express are inclusive of meals and catering charges. Only those passengers who board the train from Allahabad (Prayagraj) for Varanasi or from Varanasi to Allahabad (Prayagraj) will have the option of opting out of meals at the time of booking tickets. The catering charges for a full journey between Delhi and Varanasi are Rs 399 and Rs 344 for Executive Chair Car and Chair Car respectively. On the return journey, the meal charges are Rs 349 and Rs 288 respectively.

Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on February 15 from New Delhi. Train 18, during its 8 hour journey will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad (Prayagraj).