Train 18 interiors revealed! Indian Railways swanky engine-less train is a treat for the eyes; exclusive pics

Train 18 interiors revealed! Train 18, Indian Railways’ first self-propelled train set that will eventually replace the famous Shatabdi Express trains, is almost ready! It’s a story of many firsts for the Indian Railways – the most obvious being that this is the first engine-less train in India for inter-city long-distance travel. The 160 kmph capable Train 18 is expected to hit the tracks for testing by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) soon. The ambitious ‘Make in India’ project has been executed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai in a record time of 20 months – right from the design stage to manufacturing. Financial Express Online has been closely following the progress of this semi-high speed train and here’s an exclusive look at what Train 18’s interiors will look like.

Train 18 is an all air-conditioned chair car train that will have 16 coaches of the executive and non-executive category. The seats in the executive chair car coaches have golden-brown tapestry with blue and pink headrests. As is evident from the images, the chairs in the executive chair car have rotatable seats that will allow passengers to move them in the direction that the train is running in, or will be beneficial for passengers travelling in groups. Like Shatabdi Express trains, Train 18 will have foldable snack tables, in both its executive and non-executive coaches.

Train 18 Executive chair car

The non-executive chair car on the other hand has grey coloured seats with mauve and pink headrests. In the non-executive chair car, leather-like material has been used on the seats. Like standard Shatabdi Express coaches, Train 18’s non-executive chair car also has seats in the 3+2 configuration.

Train 18 non-executive chair car

Train 18 will boast of several passenger friendly features such as continuous windows for panoramic view, diffused LED lighting, big luggage racks with glass bottom, modular bio-vacuum toilets, disabled-friendly spaces for parking wheel chairs, personalised reading lights, mobile charging points with every seat, European-style seats, modern mini pantry with advanced equipment, automatic doors with sliding footsteps and fully sealed gangways for easy movement between coaches.

The self-propelled train set is similar to metro trains with driving cabins at each end – a design that does away with the need for reversal at terminating stations and hence reduces turnaround time. The advanced bogie will allow for jerk-free rides and Train 18 will be able accelerate and decelerate faster, allowing for faster speeds and less journey time. From January 2019, Train 18 will replace India’s fastest Shatabdi Express between Delhi and Bhopal.