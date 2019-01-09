Train 18, Indian Railways fastest train, to have Gatimaan-style elaborate menu; space to be made for more food

The onboard food options for the new Train 18 may include cut fruits, cornflakes, multigrain brown bread, jam, aloo paratha, bhaji etc for the Executive chair car breakfast.

Train 18, Indian Railways’ fastest engine-less train, will offer passengers multiple food options in an elaborate menu. Sources in IRCTC told Financial Express Online that a Gatimaan Express-style menu is being considered for Train 18. “The fare of Train 18 is yet to be decided. If the fare structure is similar to the Gatimaan Express, then we will be able to offer an elaborate menu to passengers,” sources said.

The non-vegetarian menu for breakfast in the Executive chair car would likely include omelette. For evening snacks, while vegetarians may get coconut water, kulcha chana or paneer kathi roll, the non-vegetarian menu would include chicken roll for the Executive chair car. The full details of the Gatimaan Express menu – both for breakfast and evening snack – in the Executive and non-Executive chair cars is given below:

Some sources told Financial Express Online that the new Train 18 rake has less space to keep food supplies, especially if such an elaborate menu has to be offered to the passengers. A feedback on the same has been conveyed to the Railway Board and the subsequent rakes of Train 18 – one is due to be rolled out in February – will address this constraint. Train 18 sets are being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. For the first Train 18 rake, railway officials are considering the option of trolleys to allow for easier storage and service of food. ICF officials have told Financial Express Online that the mini-pantry in Train 18 has swanky equipment that allows for better heating of food and also keeping beverages chilled.

Train 18 will be introduced on the Delhi-Varanasi route soon and will take 8 hours to complete the journey. A train from Delhi is expected to depart at 6:30 AM and reach Varanasi by 2:30 PM. After a one hour stay lay over time, it will depart from Varanasi at 3:30 PM to reach Delhi at 11:30 PM. The self-propelled Train 18 has successfully attained speeds of 180 kmph during its trials. The state-of-the-art technology in the semi-high speed train allows for faster acceleration and deceleration, hence reducing the total journey time by about 10-15%. Train 18 has been envisioned as a replacement for the Shatabdi Express trains and two more train sets are expected to be manufactured in this financial year.