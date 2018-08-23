Train 18 goes for testing from September: Engine-less Indian Railways train to replace Shatabdi; 10 facts

The new Train 18, which is being developed under the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative is being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Train 18: This September, get ready to see Indian Railways latest technological leap that will replace Shatabdi Express trains! Next month, the new Train 18 is likely to be rolled out, eventually aimed at replacing the existing train fleet of the superfast Shatabdi Express. Recently, official sources quoted in an IANS report stated that from September, the Indian Railways will start the testing of the much awaited semi-high speed Train 18. Train 18 will be the first engine-less train of Indian Railways meant for inter-city travel. The AC chair car-type train will be self-propelled – similar to metro sets – and will be able to achieve speeds of 160 kmph!

However, only after thorough testing, the new train service will be inducted in the Indian Railways fleet. The tests will be conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which is the technical adviser to the national transporter. Following the tests, the RDSO will give its validation to the train.

While Train 18 semi-high speed train sets are meant to replace Shatabdi Express trains on key routes, the full-scale production of these self-propelled engine-less trains will only begin once the first Train 18 passes all tests. Subsequently, feedback from the first Train 18 set will be taken into account for future versions and it will be several years before the new technology can fully replace Shatabdi Express trains on the network. Recently, ICF GM Sudhanshu Mani told FE Online that Train 18 will be manufactured at almost half the cost of a comparable import. Here are 10 facts about Train 18 that every Indian Railways passenger would love to know:

1) The new Train 18, which is being developed under the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative is being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

2) Train 18 will have driving cabs at both ends, therefore, the turnaround time of the train would be reduced drastically. This is because the locomotive will not have to be reversed.

3) The new Train 18, will be fully air-conditioned and will consist of 16 chair car coaches.

4) Out of the 16 coaches, 2 coaches will be of executive class and 14 coaches will be of non-executive class.

5) The seating capacity for executive class and non-executive class is likely to for 56 and 78 passengers respectively.

6) The coaches of the Train 18 will have automatic entry and exit doors with a new feature- sliding footsteps.

7) Train 18 also being provided with many modern features such as inter-connected fully sealed gangways, GPS-based passenger information system, WiFi and infotainment.

8) Unlike Shatabdi Express, which have relatively sluggish acceleration and deceleration, Train 18’s self-propulsion system will allow for quicker acceleration and deceleration.

9) The toilets of Train 18 will be modular and disabled-friendly.

10) Train 18 will have comfortable rotating seats and diffused LED lighting for better ambience.