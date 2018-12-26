Train 18 gets clearance! Indian Railways engine-less 180 kmph train ready to hit tracks in early 2019

Train 18 – the first semi-high speed engine-less train, has got the clearance from the CCRS

Train 18, Indian Railways’ first semi-high speed engine-less train, has got the clearance from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). This is a pre-requisite for any train with new technology to start service. Train 18, manufactured by ICF Chennai, has been undergoing speed and safety trials by RDSO. According to an IANS report, the CCRS after the inspection of the new 16-coach train during speed trial between Safdarjung railway station and Agra, recommended certain precautionary measures such as fencing and regular greasing of all the curves on the route.

In a letter sent by the CCRS to the Railway Board, it was stated that for speeds beyond 130 kmph and up to 160 kmph, the provision for sturdy fencing all along the railway track should be ensured, the report said. According to a senior railway official who was quoted in the report, for 160 kmph speed level, fencing is a must. But to start with, just like the Rajdhani Express service, the Train 18 will be running at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. Once the entire fencing work along the track is complete, the speed of Train 18 will go up to 160 kmph, he added. The fencing is important for 160 kmph speeds in order to prevent trespassing of people or cattle on the railway tracks.

During its trials, Train 18 became the fastest Indian Railways train, hitting speeds of 180 kmph. Manufactured at a cost of approximately Rs 100 crore, Train 18 is a ‘Make in India’ initiative that promises better days ahead in the passenger travel segment. The engine-less self-propelled train allows for faster acceleration and deceleration and has new features such as automatic doors with sliding footsteps, fully sealed gangways and disabled-friendly toilets and spaces. The train has been equipped with several world-class facilities including infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, GPS-based information system, mobile charging points, LED lighting as well as a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to weather and occupancy.

Train 18 is expected to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on the Delhi to Varanasi route in early 2019.