Train 18 fare for Delhi-Varanasi exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much

Indian Railways will not apply the dynamic pricing rule on the new Vande Bharat Express.

Train 18 fare exclusive: To travel on Indian Railways fastest train, the Vande Bharat Express (commonly called Train 18), passengers will have to shell out 1.5 times the base fare of Shatabdi Express trains. A Railway Ministry source has told Financial Express Online, that fares of Vande Bharat Express will be similar to that of the Tejas Express class of trains. The fares of Vande Bharat Express between Delhi-Varanasi-Delhi will be inclusive of the meal charges. Passengers travelling in the engine-less Vande Bharat Express will not be able to opt out of meals, except for those in the last leg of the journey between Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and Varanasi. Incidentally, the fares of Vande Bharat Express between Delhi to Varanasi will be marginally higher than those for the return journey owing to a slight difference in catering charges.

Train 18 fare: Booking on IRCTC for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much

While the fares of Vande Bharat Express have been maintained at 40-50% higher than Shatabdi Express trains, in consolation for passengers, Indian Railways will not apply the dynamic pricing rule on the new self-propelled train. The Vande Bharat Express fare for the Chair Car between Delhi and Varanasi will be Rs 1,850 inclusive of all taxes and catering charges. The fare on the way back from Varanasi to Delhi will be Rs 1,795 inclusive of all taxes and catering charges.

The fares of the Executive Chair car is higher, similar to the pattern followed for Shatabdi Express trains. In the case of Vande Bharat Express, the Delhi to Varanasi journey will cost passengers Rs 3,520 inclusive of all taxes and catering charges. On the return trip in the Executive class, passengers will have to dish out Rs 3,470 inclusive of all taxes and catering charges.

Train 18 catering charges: Food cost

As stated above, the fares of Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 will be inclusive of meals. From Delhi to Varanasi, meals in the Chair Car will cost Rs 344 inclusive of taxes and Rs 399 for the Executive Chair car. The meals will include breakfast with morning tea and lunch. On the way back the meals will cost Rs 288 and Rs 349 for the Chair Car and Executive Chair car respectively. For Allahabad (Prayagraj) to Varanasi passengers who opted out of meals, the cost of purchasing food on board will be Rs 50 over and above the catering charges for that stretch

Vande Bharat Express, or Train 18 as it is popularly called, will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on February 15 from New Delhi. The luxury all air-conditioned chair car will take 8 hours to travel between the two cities, stopping at only two stations en route – Kanpur and Prayagraj. Vande Bharat Express, manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative at ICF, Chennai is India’s fastest train, having attained speeds of over 180 kmph during its trials. On the Delhi-Varanasi route however, the section speed restrictions would mean that the new train set will hot a maximum speed of 130 kmph.