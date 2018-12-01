Train 18 clocks 170 kmph speed! Indian Railways engine-less train now eyes the 180 kmph mark during trials

While Train 18 will be tested at 180 kmph speed on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route, but will eventually run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Train 18, India’s first engine-less train set, has clocked speeds of 170 kmph during its trials by RDSO – making it the fastest Indian Railways train! Sudhanshu Mani, GM of ICF told Financial Express Online that the self-propelled Train 18 clocked 170 kmph during the ongoing trials today and is likely to be tested at 180 kmph tomorrow. “I can confirm that 170 kmph speed was attained during the trials today, but the data from the tests is yet to be analysed,” Sudhanshu Mani told Financial Express Online. Currently, Gatimaan Express between Delhi and Jhansi is the fastest Indian Railways train at 160 kmph speed. If Train 18 attains speeds of 180 kmph during trials, it will become the first Indian Railways train to achieve this feat – the only other train to have done so on Indian tracks is Spain’s Talgo.

While Train 18 will be tested at 180 kmph speed on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route, but will eventually run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. According to RDSO officials, a new train is normally tested at 10% higher than the speed it is expected to run at. The trials are expected to be complete in December itself after which RDSO will prepare its report. Train 18, manufactured by ICF under the ‘Make in India’ initiative has been envisioned as a modern, technologically superior replacement to the Shatabdi Express trains.

Speculation is rife about the route that will be finalised for Train 18 by Railway Ministry. Sources have told Financial Express Online that apart from the Delhi-Bhopal route, on which the fastest Shatabdi Express runs, the Varanasi route is also being considered. Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

The engine-less self-propelled Train 18 is expected to offer jerk-free and comfortable rides to passengers. ICF Chennai is expected to roll out another rake of Train 18 in February and four more in the next financial year. A sleeper-class version of Train 18 to replace Rajdhani Express trains is also being considered by the Railway Board.