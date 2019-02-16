Train 18 breaks down! Setback ahead of Vande Bharat Express train’s first commercial run scheduled for Sunday

Train 18: Indian Railways has also clarified that the train was not on its commercial run, but was on a special trip returning to Delhi.

Train 18 breaks down! In what comes as a disappointment for Indian Railways, India’s fastest train, the Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi yesterday suffered a breakdown on its return journey to Delhi today morning. According to an IE report, Train 18 “halted in the middle of nowhere”, 15 kilometres from Tundla. The brakes in the last coach of the 16-coach train jammed and there was no power in four coaches, the report said. Indian Railways officials have said that the Train 18 may have suffered a glitch due to possible cattle run over. After removing obstacles, the Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey to Delhi around 8:15 AM.

Indian Railways has also clarified that the train was not on its commercial run, but was on a special trip returning to Delhi at odd hours after its inaugural run. The self-propelled semi-high speed train is scheduled to begin its commercial run on February 17. It is yet unclear why Train 18 suffered a break down and more clarity is expected after the train reaches Delhi. As part of its regular run, Train number 22436 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will leave New Delhi railway station at 6:00 AM (except on Monday, Thursday) to reach Varanasi at 2:00 PM. On the return journey the same day, Train number 22435 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Varanasi at 3:00 PM to arrive at New Delhi Railway station at 11:00 PM. En roue the train will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

Train 18 has been manufactured under ‘Make in India’ by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The all AC Chair car has been conceptualised as a modern replacement to Shatabdi Express trains. Indian Railways is planning to manufacture 10 more Train 18-style sets in the next financial year, while one more is already being made and is expected to be rolled out by March-end. Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express became India’s fastest during its trials by RDSO, attaining speeds of 180 kmph.

Watch this space for news on why Train 18 had a break down and whether its first commercial run on February 17 will go as per schedule.