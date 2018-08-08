​​​
  4. Tragic! Indian Railways’ Kalka-Shatabdi Express mows down 20 cows in Delhi

Tragic! Indian Railways’ Kalka-Shatabdi Express mows down 20 cows in Delhi

At least 20 cows were killed after they were hit by a speeding Kalka-Shatabdi Express near Narela in northwest Delhi today, affecting the movement of trains in the region, the Northern Railway said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 11:53 PM
Indian Railways, Kalka-Shatabdi Express mows down 20 cows, New Delhi Kalka Shatabdi Express, northern railway A herd of cows was crossing the tracks between Holambi Kalan and Narela when the 12005 New Delhi Kalka Shatabdi Express hit 20 of them “at full speed” at around 5:44 pm. (IE)

At least 20 cows were killed after they were hit by a speeding Kalka-Shatabdi Express near Narela in northwest Delhi today, affecting the movement of trains in the region, the Northern Railway said. A herd of cows was crossing the tracks between Holambi Kalan and Narela when the 12005 New Delhi Kalka Shatabdi Express hit 20 of them “at full speed” at around 5:44 pm.

“The railway personnel present there cleared the tracks. It was horrific. In fact, the impact was such that there was minor damage to the tracks as well. The train departed left the accident site at around 7 pm,” a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said. The spokesperson said that the driver of the train had applied emergency breaks on seeing the herd. “But the cows got run over as the train was running at full speed,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top