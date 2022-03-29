Trade and economy boost in Manipur! Indian Railways’ first goods train operationalised upto Khongsang station

Indian Railways connectivity boost in Manipur: In Indian Railways’ endeavour to provide faster and reliable transportation for socio economic development of the Northeastern state of Manipur, the first goods train with 52 BOBYNL wagons has been successfully rolled in from Rani Gaidinliu railway station to Khongsang railway station in the Jiribam – Imphal Railway Line Project. According to the Railway Ministry, the move will give a major boost to the trade and the economy in the northeastern state of Manipur. Watch the video below, shared by the Railway Ministry, on the first goods train running up to Khongsang railway station in Manipur:

Marking a New Era in #ManipurRailConnectivity!



The first goods train has been successfully operationalised upto Khongsang Station in the Jiribam-Imphal Railway Line Project in Manipur.

This will give major boost to trade & economy of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/oslUzX2uvn — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 28, 2022

Last Month, the Alipurduar Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone had started the operation of freight train through the newly constructed New Coochbehar – Gauripur – Abhayapuri – Goalpara section, which is a part of the 226.83 km long New Maynaguri – Jogighopa new line project. Through this route, a rake carrying 2652 tonnes of milk products, salt, pulses as well as plastic goods loaded from Linch, Gujarat has been transported to Azara near the city of Guwahati. Also, o­n 19 January 2022, a cement loaded rake for the city of Guwahati carrying 2,579 tonnes of cement has been transported through this new route.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Railway Safety had granted authorization for operations of trains through 47.65 km long Bilasipara – Abhayapuri section with a maximum permissible speed of 90 km per hour. By commissioning of Bilasipara to Abhayapuri section, now train services can run from Gauripur to Abhayapuri covering the districts of Dhubri and Bongaigaon of Assam. The Gauripur – Abhayapuri route will provide better connectivity as well as access to the people of this Northeast region. Besides, operating goods train in the new Broad Gauge section will help in reducing congestion and faster movement in other congested sections, the NFR stated.